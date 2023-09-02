Pedestrian struck, killed at Saanich crosswalk

A Saanich police uniform. (Saanich police / Facebook) A Saanich police uniform. (Saanich police / Facebook)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway

A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario