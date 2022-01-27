Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Saanich

Saanich police say a woman was taken to hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle at a marked intersection.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Foul Bay Road and Haultain Street shortly before 2 p.m.

Police say a vehicle was heading southbound on Foul Bay Road when two joggers were running across a marked crosswalk.

The vehicle struck one runner, a woman, who was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the position of the sun may have been a factor in the crash.

The road was closed Thursday afternoon but is expected to reopen early Thursday evening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.