COURTENAY, B.C. -- RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Courtenay Friday evening.

The area of Fifth Street between Anderton Avenue and Comox Road was closed off for a few hours as investigators used a drone to take measurements and photographs of the scene where a man was struck by a pickup truck around 8 p.m., just outside of the entrance to Lewis Park.

A witness tells CTV News that he had just finished driving across the bridge when he saw a man in his late 30's hit the ground after being struck by a pickup travelling in the opposite direction.

Other witnesses say the pedestrian was apparently in distress just prior to the incident and either stepped or jumped in front of the truck. The vehicle remained at the scene following the impact.

The man was rushed to hospital with undetermined injuries.

This story will be updated after police release further details.