VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Nanaimo say a man is dead after being struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross Highway 19A Friday night.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of the Island Highway, Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release.

Police said they spoke to the drivers involved in the crash and several witnesses, who said the man had crossed the highway's two northbound lanes and was entering the southbound lanes when he was hit.

He was gravely injured and died at the scene, police said. They added that he was not in a crosswalk at the time he was struck.

The highway's southbound lanes were closed between Mary Ellen Drive and Aulds Road for several hours while police investigated.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were "visibly shaken," police said. Neither driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with dash cam video of the incident to contact them at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2020-44217.