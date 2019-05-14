

CTV Vancouver Island





What’s better than a four-legged celebrity Labrador retriever who’s only aim is to make you smile?

That’s hard to beat, but in downtown Victoria on Tuesday eight fuzzy legs was the answer.

In a never-before-seen celebrity collaboration, the Fairmont Empress’s dog Winston shared his social media spotlight with a bonafide Instagram icon.

Winston, a two-year old short haired Labrador retriever, is arguably the face of Victoria’s updated Fairmont hotel.

The wagging door man was once recruited as a guide dog for the blind, but washed out of the program because he was simply too friendly.

The kind-hearted canine was named after the hotel’s most famous guest, Winston Churchill.

Today, Winston took a walk with Portland’s heavy-hitting golden retriever, Scout.

The American therapy dog, who often dawns a sign welcoming free hugs, is a social media master.

Without the aid of opposable thumbs he’s posted his way to an enormous following.

His account @scoutgoldenretriever has more than 170,000 followers.

Images attached to his profile show the well-mannered retriever’s travels from picturesque lavender fields to Pacific Northwest beaches.

In hopes of creating the paw-fect union, Winston reached out to his American friend and invited him to help host a dog walk at Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park.

A gaggle of Victoria dogs joined in, romping and frolicking in the fields of the beachside recreation area.

The dogs’ human counterparts say despite the celebrity status of Winston and Scout, they behaved, sharing the limelight equally.

Reports indicate that Winston even offered up a prized toy to Scout.

The American retriever’s owner says Scout showed his appreciation by destroying the squeaky offering.