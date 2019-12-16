VICTORIA -- One person is in hospital in serious but stable condition after a three-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway.

The crash happened at approximately 12:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Haliburton Road.

Saanich police officers arrived on scene to discover one person with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. Their condition has since been upgraded to serious but stable.

Investigators say a white SUV was travelling northbound on the highway when it rear-ended a blue SUV, which then rear-ended a semi-truck stopped at the intersection. One occupant from the white SUV was the most severely injured while two other victims from the scene were treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital.

Traffic in the area was reduced to a single-lane for almost two hours.

The collision is still under investigation and police say all people involved are cooperating with investigators.

Driver impairment was not a factor in the crash, according to police.