

Alanna Kelly, CTV Vancouver Island





Passengers on a BC Ferries vessel were trapped on board after a mechanical issues on Saturday afternoon.

BC Ferries staff told CTV News the starboard ramp malfunctioned on the Spirit of Vancouver Island.

Both the 11 a.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing departing Tsawwassen were cancelled due to the upper car deck visor door not opening.

“The Spirt of Vancouver Island had to depart the berth and reverse in to offload vehicles,” staff said on Twitter.

Passengers stuck on the ferry left Tsawwassen at 9:04 a.m. and did not get off the boat until just after 1 p.m.

People who had reservations will be accommodated on the next available sailing.