Parksville woman wins $75K on scratch-and-win ticket

A Vancouver Island woman has an exciting trip planned after she won a whopping $75,000 from a scratch-and-win lottery ticket.

Victoria Tyers won the prize from a Deluxe Crossword Scratch and Win ticket which she purchased at the Mid Island Co-op in Parksville, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

When she took the ticket home and began scratching it on her kitchen table, she was stunned to learn she had won.

"I counted the words at least 20 times," she said. "I was in shock. My first thought was, 'My trip is paid for!'"

Tyers plans to use part of her winnings on a trip to Hawaii with her family this summer.

"I'm in disbelief! There really are winners out there," she told the BCLC.

The Mid-Island is home to another winning lottery ticket.

A winning $1-million lottery ticket was purchased in Nanaimo on Tuesday evening.

Anyone who purchased a ticket from the Harbour City on Tuesday should check for the winning numbers: 6 7 14 21 22 37 47.