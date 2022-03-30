Parks Canada seeks feedback on future of Fort Rodd Hill

Parks Canada is asking you to weigh in what you would like to potentially see at one of its national historic sights in Colwood, B.C.

The 10-year management plan for Fort Rodd Hill, on the West Shore, is up for renewal.

Parks Canada has launched a campaign asking you to "join the conversation" and share your ideas on how to improve the park.

"Where possible, the management team will take those ideas and see if they can be included in the plan," said site manager Noelle Roziere on Wednesday.

The draft management plan and an online survey are available on the Parks Canada website for those who are interested in lending their thoughts on the park's future over the next decade.

"I'd love to hear their stories about when they have been to the site," said Roziere.

"I’d love to hear the ideas they have. Anything they want to see happen here I think is really important to us," she said.

Parks Canada has outlined three key strategies in it’s draft management plan that include the ongoing protection of cultural and natural resources, strengthening relationships with First Nations and other community partners, and improved marketing to attract more visitors to the park.

The online survey is open until April 23.