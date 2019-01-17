One of the region’s most notorious parking lots has provided another example of the great lengths drivers will go to get a parking spot.

In a video posted online Wednesday, a driver is seen repeatedly trying to correct a park job, pulling in and out of a parking stall in a diagonal fashion, failing to ever get fully between the lines.

Ross Viner posted the video to his Facebook page after he says the parking stall he was waiting for was stolen from him.

The video includes the caption, “The lady who was willing to steal the parking spot I was waiting for at any cost. Feel free to share.”

“I’m surprised how many views it has,” Viner told CTV News.

Viner says parking at Harris Green Village, a lot with several entrances and exits off Yates Street, can be competitive and staff who work in the area agree.

According to Josh Byatt, a Sales Clerk at Bosley’s located on the west side of Harris Green Village, the parking problems are nothing new.

“Yeah I do see a lot of problems in here, gridlock, miscommunication, honking, colourful language, lots of arguments,” says Byatt. “It’s a difficult parking lot because it has multiple entrances."

Byatt reminds any driver heading to Harris Green Shopping Centre that shoppers do have parking options. “We have a really good parking lot that people don’t know about that you can access off View Street."

This isn’t the first time the parking lot at Harris Green Village has made headlines.

Back in 2012, CTV Vancouver Island spoke to frustrated drivers, who were more than willing to sound off about the lot.

“I come through it every day on my way to work, it’s hard to navigate sometimes,” said one driver. Another claimed the real problems occur when drivers attempt to reverse park in stalls.

“What I see out there is a bunch of crazy people,” said another agitated parker.

As for this recent altercation, Viner says the driver in the video eventually parked the car “after another 8-10 point turns."

Eventually he found another parking spot.