Parents call for longer consultation process for Nanaimo high school exceeding capacity

With three-and-half weeks left in the consultation period for Nanaimo District Secondary School's capacity problem, parents say they have a lot of questions and concerns about some of the scenarios Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is proposing.

NLPS is seeking feedback on five potential scenarios to downsize the student population at the district's largest secondary school: send Gabriola high school students to Cedar Secondary as early as September; move sports 'programs of choice', or academies, from NDSS to John Barsby beginning in September 2024; require students who transfer out of French immersion or an academy to attend their catchment school; add up to five additional portables to NDSS; and expand both NDSS and Wellington Secondary by 100.

The school district has said it is open to feedback on other options as well. Acknowledged but not recommended scenarios in the consultation report include expanding Gabriola Elementary, which has empty classrooms, to Grade 9; move French immersion from NDSS; re-open Woodlands; re-route Mountain View Elementary-catchment students to John Barsby Secondary and expand NDSS to 1,700-1,800 students.

Chloe Straw, a Gabriola parent and former teacher with a child in Grade 4, is very concerned about the overcrowding at NDSS, but doesn't think the consultation period is sufficient.

“To begin and end a consultation process in one month does not suggest it will be a fair or robust process.”

Sending Gabriola students to Cedar “feels like an easy fix for them, which does not take into account some of the realities of Gabriola students,” Straw said, noting the island's high child poverty rate.

“Any change that threatens to exacerbate these realities for our kids is something we absolutely need to advocate against,” Straw said.

While the school district says the school bus ride between Cedar and the Nanaimo Harbour ferry terminal versus NDSS is only two extra minutes, Gabriola parents worry about transportation alternatives, including in the event parents need to pick up their children who are sick.

Walking from NDSS to the ferry terminal takes 35 minutes; walking from Cedar Secondary would take almost two hours. Kids with after school activities would be contending with less frequent public transit and fewer services in Cedar, Robyn McMahon, whose two kids are in grades 9 and 11, said.

NDSS is the best place for Gabriola students, McMahon said. “The fact that they can schedule an appointment with a doctor or counsellor, swim at the pool, work out at the fitness centre, all on the NDSS property and then easily get back to the ferry by catching the city bus or walking is imperative to their quality of life.”

The school district should look at expanding Cedar's catchment rather than send Gabriola students to the school, McMahon said. Her kids tell her the halls at NDSS are crowded and they have had difficulty getting into elective classes, but they don't want to go to another school.

NDSS was built for 1,400 students. With six portables on site, official capacity is 1,550 and current enrolment is 1,636. The school district has said some students, at minimum current grades 10 and 11 students, could be “grandfathered” in at NDSS.

For Sarah Welsby, whose children are in grades 1 and 4, high school is so distant it has made the task of informing herself about the proposals all that more challenging.

“I don't even know what to look for in a high school,” Welsby said. “I'm starting the process from step one - what are the options what would they even be missing” by switching to Cedar.

“There's such a big educational piece for parents that I think is being missed where in order to make a decision like this we need much more information, much more time to gather, think about it, process it, talk to other parents around us, and come up with, is this a good thing for our children or not.”

Welsby feels “in the dark” and that the school district isn't giving families, or itself, adequate time to sort through the considerations and potential ramifications of decisions.

NLPS staff have suggested that having Gabriola students transition from attending the district's second smallest elementary to smallest secondary school, Cedar, could offer a “similar experience.” But Welsby thinks attending a larger school is a benefit, offering a “big expansive opportunity and experience.

“It is a big shift, but our children learn to be resilient, to expand their horizons and make friendships with children that have grown up in different circumstances” like living in a city. Welsby has yet to hear a proposal in which Gabriola students wouldn't attend NDSS that is workable.

NDSS's Parent Advisory Council Chair Jennifer Therriault has been involved in the PAC for nine years and capacity issues “have been a concern for as long as I've had children at the school.” The Nanaimo parent said some of the school district's suggested scenarios were also brought up during the 2015 consultation on overcrowding at the school.

Therriault, whose second child will graduate next year, isn't yet in favour of any of the scenarios proposed.

“It is obvious that something needs to be done about the overcrowding. From reading the proposal, it seems that shifting some of the academy programs to other schools with appropriate facilities may be part of the solution. Redrawing catchment boundaries may also be part of the solution.”

Secretary-Treasurer Mark Walsh will be attendance at the PAC's Feb. 13 meeting at which time parents will be able to ask questions, Therriault confirmed.

An open house is scheduled for Feb. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gabriola Elementary School gymnasium. A virtual information session, meant for the whole district, will happen Feb. 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. Comments via the ThoughtExchange online engagement tool or emailed to consultation@sd68.bc.ca will be accepted until Feb. 28. The virtual meeting link, report and ThoughtExchange are available at www.sd68.bc.ca/board/ndss-consultation.