Police in Oak Bay are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a Willows Beach washroom over the weekend.

A teen cycling in the area of Willows Beach noticed smoke coming from the washrooms at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night, according to police.

He called 911 and fire crews responded, quickly extinguishing the blaze before police arrived.

Investigators determined a paper towel dispenser in the men's washroom was set on fire, resulting in smoke damage to the building.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspicious fire to contact them at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.