'Pajamas and Pancakes' fundraiser coming to Victoria to support island kids

Have you ever wanted to attend a fundraiser where you can just roll out of bed and go as you are? Well, there is an event just for you, and it’s all for a good cause.

The Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island is hosting a family-friendly fundraiser called Pancakes & Pajamas, hosted by the Hotel Grand Pacific in Victoria.

You can wear your cozy pajamas to this festive December event and enjoy great food and holiday decorations all in support of local youth.

"So it’s a festive, fun day for kids and their adults," said Veronica Carroll, CEO of the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

"We’ve got a wonderful buffet from the hotel, kids’ activities and story time," she said. "So we’ll have lots of opportunities to really celebrate the season and celebrate the funds that are going be raised for island kids."

Carroll says the foundation hopes to raise $15,000, with all the proceeds benefiting children and youth across Vancouver Island and surrounding islands.

"Our foundation is all about supporting families who have kids with physical or mental health challenges get access to the healthcare that they need," she said.

The foundation has invested in the health of island kids for 96 years, addressing the lack of equitable access to health services and support for children, youth, and families.

It also helps reduce financial barriers, increases navigation supports, and provides culturally safe and supportive "homes away from home."

This is the third Pancakes & Pajamas event to be held. The last one was in 2019, then the fundraiser was put on hold due to the pandemic.

"We are so grateful to the Hotel Grand Pacific for hosting this fun event with us once again," said Carroll.

This year, Pancakes & Pajamas will be held on Dec. 11 with two seatings available at the hotel, located at 463 Belleville St. The first seating is at 9 a.m. and the second starts at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online and the event is free for children under two, $25 per child between 2 and 12 years old, and $75 per adult.

The Hotel Grand Pacific is offering a special "Pajama Party" room rate for those who’d like to stay at the hotel on Dec. 10, if you contact the hotel directly.

More information about the foundation’s Bear Essentials program and its "homes away from home," including Jeneece Place in Victoria and Qwalayu House in Campbell River, can be found at islandkidsfirst.com.