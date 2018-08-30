

CTV Vancouver Island





A Vancouver Island woman captured rare video of two cougars playing together on her rural property.

Saffrina Welch was at her home just outside of Buckley Bay at 8:30 a.m. when she spotted two young-looking cougars in her yard.

After making sure her dog was indoors, she filmed video of the big cats from her bathroom window.

In it, the cougars are seen playfully fighting around a tree before heading toward a backyard swingset.

Welch, who moved to the rural area from Vancouver only a few months ago, said it was a good reminder not to leave her dog in the yard unsupervised.

"My cougar encounter this morning was a great reminder not to leave pets and small children unsupervised while outside," she said. "If you have a dog, now is a good time to brush up on their off-leash skills, as well as taking the time to talk to your family about what to do should they encounter wildlife."

She said she also notified her local neighbourhood watch to make sure families were aware that a pair of cougars were in the area.

Vancouver Island is known to have the highest concentration of cougars in the world, according to past research done at the University of Victoria.

Nearly a quarter of the province's cougar population is estimated to be living on the island.

The BC Conservation Officer Service encourages anyone who experiences a human-wildlife interaction to report it to them at 1-877-952-7277.