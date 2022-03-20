Pacific FC gearing up for CPL soccer season with new eco-friendly attire

Langford, B.C. -

Anticipation is building at Starlight Stadium in Langford, and the 2021 Canadian Premier League champs have a lot to be excited about.

Right now, Pacific FC is hosting a pair of CPL teams from Winnipeg and Toronto for a 10-day training camp ahead the upcoming season, opening on April 10.

“We have a core group that’s come back from the championship. We can feel that energy,” said head coach James Merriman.

“I think on the business side as well, they’re excited. We know our season ticket holders are looking forward to a new season getting started.”

After winning the league championship last year, Pacific FC is now leading the league in an environmental movement.

When the West Shore team takes to the field on opening day, players will be wearing slick new threads, made from plastic.

“The company out of Italy, Macron, came in with the idea and we jumped at it,” said Brad Norris-Jones, the club’s VP of operations.

Each jersey is made from 13 recycled 500-millilitre water bottles. Pacific FC loved the idea so much, the team became a driving force in convincing all eight teams in the league to take the same leap.

“I don’t want to take full credit for that, but being a Vancouver Islander that’s proud of how we recycle and what we do for the climate, we were the voice that said yes,” said Norris-Jones.

With preseason training underway, crews are preparing Starlight Stadium for thousands of eager fans, excited to return for the first full season without capacity limits or COVID-19 restrictions.

“We intend to have a celebration pre-game,” said Norris-Jones. “A couple hours before the stadium opens, there’ll be supporters outside, we’ll have the plate there, the trophy for everyone to look at and hopefully pass that around to a few people.”

Right after the CPL season kicks off, Startlight Stadium is set to host the Canadian women’s national team in a matchup against Nigeria on April 11.