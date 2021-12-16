Overturned boat prompts emergency response near Esquimalt Lagoon

An overturned boat prompted a search of the waters and coastline near Esquimalt Lagoon on Thursday.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria dispatched a Cormorant helicopter to investigate the overturned vessel, while coast guard watercraft were sent to the scene.

Rescuers were contacted around 8 a.m. by a member of the public who was flying a drone at the lagoon when he spotted the 3.5-metre overturned boat, according to the JRCC.

Authorities were able to determine the vessel's owner and discovered the owner had tied the boat to a crab trap and abandoned it last week, the JRCC said.

The abandoned vessel was eventually towed to shore by the coast guard.