COLWOOD -- An overnight collapse of a section of roof at the Colwood Corners shopping plaza has business owners wondering what’s next.

The Colwood Fire Department says that the collapse occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on a section of roof overtop two vacant storefront sbetween the Colwood London Drugs and Kathy's Mutt Cuts.

Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy tells CTV News that when crews arrived, they found a 40’ by 50’ section of collapsed roof.

While the investigation is in its early stages, the fire department believes the collapse was due to a build-up of water on the roof.

When Kathy, of Kathy's Mutt Cuts, arrived today she saw that she could not access her pet grooming business.

“I just feel sick,” said Kathleen Underwood. “I got a Facebook message from one of my clients this morning asking if my business was affected by the roof being caved in.”

Roof trusses could be seen collapsed in the interior section of the building. Underwood says in the more than two years that she has had her shop next door to the vacant space, the unit has never been occupied.

“I don’t know if my business has been affected, but I am pretty sure it has,” said Underwood. “We are closed on Tuesday so thank God none of the dogs were in there.”

Underwood says that although there has been no business next door, there have been recent renovations to the empty space.

“They took down walls and a lot of stuff,” said Underwood. “I guess there is someone coming in there.”

Underwood said she has had no information from the owners of the strip mall about what happened to the roof or when she may get access to her store. She said she is booked solid to the end of January and that because she can’t access her shop, she can’t call her clients to let them know she is closed.

“My biggest concern is telling people but I can’t get to my book,” said Underwood. “I think I am still in shock. I thank God no one was in there.”

The Colwood Fire Department has confirmed that no one was injured or at the property at the time of the collapse.

The other business affected by the collapse, First Choice Haircutters, has a sign on the window telling customers they are closed indefinitely. The sign directs people to go to another First Choice Haircutters location on Admirals Road.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin says the city is working with business owners to determine when they can reopen.

Meanwhile, the London Drugs has not been affected by the collapse and remains open.