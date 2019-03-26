Esquimalt’s recreational facilities are on track to get a major multi-million dollar makeover.

At a meeting Monday night, Esquimalt council directed staff to explore 15 separate projects that would see Bullen Park, Esquimalt Recreation Centre and the Archie Browning Sports Centre all receive new additions.

A multi-purpose venue at Esquimalt Gorge Park and an emergency coordination centre are also on Esquimalt’s wish list.

The funding is from a $17-million dollar amenity fund from the Capital Regional District to the township for housing the region’s wastewater treatment plant at McLoughlin Point. The money needs to be spent on capital projects.

Here’s what Esquimalt wants to buy:

Bullen Park

Upgrades to the existing field and lights

An outdoor track

An artificial turf field

New washrooms

A field house with change rooms

Picnic facilities

Archie Browning Sports Centre

Indoor courts

A climbing wall

Esquimalt Recreation Centre

More multi-purpose space

A running track

An arts studio with a gallery

Aquatic centre enhancements

A climbing wall

Youth centre upgrades

Change room upgrades

Esquimalt Gorge Park

Multi-Purpose Venue for events

Re-creating the Japanese Teahouse, perhaps tying into the multi-purpose venue

New Pathways

To be built at Saxe Point and Macauley Point

Emergency Coordination Centre

Staff exploring tying public meetings rooms and an arts and cultural space into the emergency coordination centre

As part of the amenity funding agreement, Esquimalt must spend the $17-million on capital projects with $7 million being used on waterfront parks, $5 million on recreation facilities and $5 million on public safety.

Esquimalt conducted two rounds of public consultation that saw 1,770 residents respond. Staff then compiled a list ranking the options based on a series of criteria determined by Esquimalt council.

Staff have been directed to begin the preliminary design work on the selected projects. Council should receive an updated report with a first budget breakdown by June.