Outdoor tracks, turf field, climbing walls: Esquimalt sets $17M wish list
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:59AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 12:20PM PDT
Esquimalt’s recreational facilities are on track to get a major multi-million dollar makeover.
At a meeting Monday night, Esquimalt council directed staff to explore 15 separate projects that would see Bullen Park, Esquimalt Recreation Centre and the Archie Browning Sports Centre all receive new additions.
A multi-purpose venue at Esquimalt Gorge Park and an emergency coordination centre are also on Esquimalt’s wish list.
The funding is from a $17-million dollar amenity fund from the Capital Regional District to the township for housing the region’s wastewater treatment plant at McLoughlin Point. The money needs to be spent on capital projects.
Here’s what Esquimalt wants to buy:
Bullen Park
- Upgrades to the existing field and lights
- An outdoor track
- An artificial turf field
- New washrooms
- A field house with change rooms
- Picnic facilities
Archie Browning Sports Centre
- Indoor courts
- A climbing wall
Esquimalt Recreation Centre
- More multi-purpose space
- A running track
- An arts studio with a gallery
- Aquatic centre enhancements
- A climbing wall
- Youth centre upgrades
- Change room upgrades
Esquimalt Gorge Park
- Multi-Purpose Venue for events
- Re-creating the Japanese Teahouse, perhaps tying into the multi-purpose venue
New Pathways
- To be built at Saxe Point and Macauley Point
Emergency Coordination Centre
- Staff exploring tying public meetings rooms and an arts and cultural space into the emergency coordination centre
As part of the amenity funding agreement, Esquimalt must spend the $17-million on capital projects with $7 million being used on waterfront parks, $5 million on recreation facilities and $5 million on public safety.
Esquimalt conducted two rounds of public consultation that saw 1,770 residents respond. Staff then compiled a list ranking the options based on a series of criteria determined by Esquimalt council.
Staff have been directed to begin the preliminary design work on the selected projects. Council should receive an updated report with a first budget breakdown by June.