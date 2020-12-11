VICTORIA -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich has been declared over.

Island Health locked down much of the facility on Nov. 29 after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Day programs and family visits were cancelled.

Island Health said Friday that strategies to prevent the spread of the illness were successful and no more COVID-19 cases are associated with the facility.

Essential visits and scheduled social drop-ins will be reinstated on Dec. 12.

Veterans Memorial Lodge is located at 4579 Chatterton Wy.