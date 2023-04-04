Our Place serves Easter lunch for Victoria's most vulnerable

Our Place Society served a special Easter lunch to more than 400 of Victoria’s most vulnerable people on Tuesday.

Local politicians, the Victoria police chief and members of the business community helped dish out the plates of turkey, served with all the fixings, at the society’s Pandora Avenue location.

"People from all walks of life are still struggling to make ends meet this year," said Julian Daly, CEO of Our Place.

"Serving an Easter meal to those who might otherwise go without is just one small way of showing that we are here to listen, share and support," he said.

For dessert, there was pumpkin pie and special cream Easter eggs donated by Rogers’ Chocolates that were handed out by the Easter Bunny himself, or at least someone dressed like him.

The society says there is still a high demand for showers, but less demand for other drop-in services due to the number of people that have been housed recently.