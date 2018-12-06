

Our Place Society, a group looking out for Greater Victoria’s most vulnerable people, is in need of blanket donations as it expands the number of emergency shelter beds that are being offered.

The plea is out for hundreds of blankets. They can be new or clean, used items. Sleeping bags also help.

“It’s not news to anyone that winter has arrived and with that our responsibility to help people stay safe in the colder temperatures becomes ever more critical,” said the director of program development, Linda McLean.

To meet a rising demand, Our Place is doubling the number of emergency winter response shelter beds by 60 to 120. It’s partnered with Seventh Day Adventist Church, My Place Transitional Home and First Metropolitan Church.

The blankets are used overnight and offered to people to stay safe during the daytime when they’re outside.

“We’re very grateful for any donations of these items.”

They can be dropped off seven days a week at 919 Pandora Ave. between 6:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.