

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





The federal government says it will begin repairs to the caissons at the Esquimalt Graving Dock this summer.

Public Services Minister Carla Qualtrough toured the dock Tuesday to examine recent upgrades and to announce further funding for the rehabilitation of the dock.

The dock, which is used by the Canadian Navy's Pacific fleet, has seen a number of upgrades over the past four years with $175 million invested by the federal government.

“Our government knows how important the Esquimalt Graving Dock is to our local economy, and we acknowledge the important role it plays in the success of our marine industry,” said Qualtrough.

“The projects announced today, along with previous investments by the Government of Canada, will ensure that the dock can continue to proudly serve our federal fleet and the needs of the ship repair industry, while also creating local jobs for workers in British Columbia.”

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The government investment is intended to maintain the day-to-day operation of the dock, and to “create and secure jobs for skilled trade workers in the region.”