Ottawa allocates close to $12M for Indigenous commercial fisheries in B.C.

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray announced the funding at a news conference Wednesday, saying it would support business and training opportunities for 31 Indigenous companies involving 117 First Nations in the province. Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray announced the funding at a news conference Wednesday, saying it would support business and training opportunities for 31 Indigenous companies involving 117 First Nations in the province.

