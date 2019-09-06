

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





While global ride-share company Uber appears to have taken a pass on Vancouver Island, a new upstart company is poised to take its place.

The Ontario-based Uride announced Friday it plans to expand into British Columbia, starting first with Victoria, Nanaimo, Prince George, Kelowna and Kamloops.

“We are on a mission to end impaired driving in B.C and we believe ride-sharing can help improve transportation and prevent impaired driving across the province,” said Cody Ruberto, Uride Founder and CEO.

The company says it specializes in improving transportation in smaller communities.

The company applied for ride-share licensing in B.C. on Tuesday and says it has already begun recruiting drivers.

“While a lot of the focus has been on bringing ride-sharing to major cities, little attention has been given to the areas that need it the most," said Uride COO Skye Volpi.

"Residents in smaller cities don’t have access to vast public transportation networks that are available in major cities. We believe Uride will help towards filling the massive transportation void that exists in small cities across Canada.”

Uber has blamed a shortage of drivers outside Metro Vancouver for its failure to seek operations in much of B.C.

People interested in potentially driving for Uride can learn more here.