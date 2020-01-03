VICTORIA -- One man has been arrested and another was injured in a fight that involved weapons in downtown Victoria's Centennial Square on Thursday.

Victoria police say that officers were called to the square just before 3 p.m. for reports of two men fighting with knives.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man at the scene with a security guard. Police say that the man was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after police arrived, officers found the second man involved in the fight who had fled the area on foot. Police say the second man surrendered to police without incident.

VicPD notes that while the fight did involve weapons, it was determined that one man was wielding knife while the other had a collapsible baton.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call VicPD's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.