One injured in Victoria apartment fire blamed on pot left on stove
Firefighters were called to Haida Apartments at 1165 Yates Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. June 14, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 10:58AM PDT
A fire at a Victoria apartment building that sent one resident to hospital for smoke inhalation was caused by a pot left on a stove, investigators say.
Crews were called to Haida Apartments at 1165 Yates Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of the fourth floor of the building as firefighters mounted an aggressive interior attack.
The blaze was just a block away from Victoria fire headquarters and happened during a shift change, so firefighters were able to race to the scene and douse the fire quickly.
There were no serious injuries reported but the person living in the suite where the fire broke out was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.
Two suites in the building were damaged by fire and three more had slight water damage.
Emergency Social Services is taking care of any displaced residents over the next several days, fire officials said.
On Friday, investigators deemed the fire accidental and chalked it up to a pot being left on a stove.