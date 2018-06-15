

CTV Vancouver Island





A fire at a Victoria apartment building that sent one resident to hospital for smoke inhalation was caused by a pot left on a stove, investigators say.

Crews were called to Haida Apartments at 1165 Yates Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the fourth floor of the building as firefighters mounted an aggressive interior attack.

The blaze was just a block away from Victoria fire headquarters and happened during a shift change, so firefighters were able to race to the scene and douse the fire quickly.

There were no serious injuries reported but the person living in the suite where the fire broke out was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Two suites in the building were damaged by fire and three more had slight water damage.

Emergency Social Services is taking care of any displaced residents over the next several days, fire officials said.

On Friday, investigators deemed the fire accidental and chalked it up to a pot being left on a stove.