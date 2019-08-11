

Alanna Kelly, CTV Vancouver Island





One person is in hospital after a daytime stabbing in the Victoria West neighbourhood.

Police officers swarmed the 900 block of Dunsmuir Road just after 1 p.m. on Sunday and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.

Multiple officers have focused around an apartment building at 707 Esquimalt Road.

There is no threat to the public at this time as officers believe this is a targeted incident.

The victim is believed to be a male and it appears police are still looking for clues and a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details become available.