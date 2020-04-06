VICTORIA -- A fatal house fire in Parksville claimed one life Monday morning.

The Parksville Fire Department was called to a house fire on Phillips Street at approximately 10 a.m.

Neighbours tell CTV News Vancouver Island that they saw smoke coming from the home and tried to bang on the front door to see if anyone was inside.

Witness also say they saw firefighters remove a man from the house.

Fire investigators are set to return to the home Tuesday morning to determine what started the fire.