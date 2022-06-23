One dead, another hospitalized after crash on Cortes Island, B.C.

RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person and sent another to hospital on a B.C. island east of Campbell River.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cortes Island, according to the Quadra Island RCMP.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

As of Thursday, the passenger is considered to be in stable condition, according to RCMP.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, though speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.