VICTORIA -- A one-day event is underway in Victoria to connect people experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty with local support resources Tuesday.

Project Connect 2020 is a free informational fair to help homeless Victorians connect with community groups that could help break the cycle of street life.

There will be a range of free services offered throughout the day, like medical attention, haircuts, chair massages and care packages.

The Salvation Army community response unit will also be outside serving hot dogs and the United Way Greater Victoria’s labour committee will be serving a spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m.

Project Connect 2020 was organized by the Downtown Services Providers Committee which is comprised of service providers operating in Victoria’s downtown core, like members of city council, city staff, police, local businesses owners, and funding, advocacy and social policy agencies.

The first Project Connect took place in Victoria in 2008 based on an initiative developed by the United Way in the United States. The fair is funded by the United Way of Greater Victoria.

Project Connect 2020 can be found at Kirk Hall, located at 680 Courtney St., from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on Project Connect, visit the event's website online here.