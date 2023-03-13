One-day blitz nabs dozens of distracted drivers in Saanich

A BC Highway Patrol officer speaks with a driver in Saanich, B.C. (CTV News) A BC Highway Patrol officer speaks with a driver in Saanich, B.C. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario