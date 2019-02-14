

CTV Vancouver Island





A man has been charged in connection with a violent home invasion that left a Sooke man with severe injuries, and police are searching for a second suspect.

Sooke RCMP officers responded to a home in the 6100-block of Sooke Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.

They found a man who had been "severely beaten" and suffering injuries to his face and head.

The man was rushed to hospital and he has since been released, according to police.

Mounties launched an investigation and arrested a man in connection with the home invasion and assault on Feb. 11.

Colwood resident Gregory Brotherston, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and break and enter with intent to commit assault.

Brotherston has already appeared in provincial court in Colwood and is being held in custody pending his next court appearance on Feb. 21.

Police say they're also searching for a second man who was present during the home invasion.

"The suspects are believed to have arrived and left the scene in a vehicle," RCMP said.

Aside from the man possibly being white, no suspect or vehicle description is available.

Sooke RCMP are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area on Feb. 9, or who has further information, to call them at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.