Olympic pride stretches to Mount Washington Resort

Canadian athlete Cassie Sharpe’s silver medal win is being celebrated at Mount Washington Alpine Resort – the setting where Sharpe and her brother Darcy, who also participated in the 2022 winter games – got their starts.

“We’re really excited we have three local Olympians representing Team Canada from Mount Washington this year, and Cassie Sharpe just coming up with her silver win on the podium with halfpipe is so exciting, it’s definitely a big win for our community here,” says Kayla Stockton a spokesperson for the resort.

The resort renamed one of its runs to be “Cassie’s Gold” back in 2018 to honour the freestyle skier’s gold medal win at the previous Olympics.

Mike Manara, the resort’s director of sports, retail and guest services remembers Cassie and her two brothers from their early days on the mountain.

“She was always a special kid, all three of them were,” Manara says. “I think like a lot of people around here, we’re super stoked to see her results yesterday. It was pretty awesome.”

He also sees Cassie as an inspiration to other youth looking to get into the sport.

“I think she’s done a ton for women in sport, women in skiing, the fact that she pushed the limits the way she did in women’s halfpipe, she’s going to inspire that next level of competition, that next level of athlete,” he says.

Meanwhile, Cassie’s parents are understandably proud, watching their daughter achieve her medal win from a pub in Whistler Thursday night.

“(It’s) so exciting,” says Cassie’s father Don Sharpe. “We were just beyond belief and beyond excited. You can’t imagine how proud and excited we were for her.”

Other relatives, close family friends and friends of Cassie and Darcy all gathered to watch Cassie’s win on big screens.

Cassie’s mother Chantal notes that Darcy – who was allowed to stay past his competition date – and Cassie’s husband Justin – who is coaching another athlete taking part in the games – each got to witness her medal-winning performance in person.

“For her to have that and to be able to have the support, and not only the support but the love and those hugs, oh my God, it meant so much, so much,” Chantal says.