

Nikita Ganovicheff





The old Johnson Street Bridge has been completely removed.

Crowds gathered to watch the Dynamic Beast crane lift the tower truss on Saturday. The final pieces of the bridge, the east and west span, were removed on Sunday.

The new bridge was intermittently closed while the pieces were being taken apart.

The focus will now shift to improving public spaces on both sides of bridge. Work is expected to start this summer on a new plaza on the east side and an improved waterfront park in VicWest.

JSB update: the east approach span is safely on the deck of the Dynamic Beast. The final piece – the west approach span - will be lifted this afternoon.