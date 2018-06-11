Old Johnson Street bridge gets final goodbye as last pieces removed
The last piece of the old Johnson Street bridge was removed on Sunday. June 10, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Nikita Ganovicheff
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 11:56AM PDT
The old Johnson Street Bridge has been completely removed.
Crowds gathered to watch the Dynamic Beast crane lift the tower truss on Saturday. The final pieces of the bridge, the east and west span, were removed on Sunday.
The new bridge was intermittently closed while the pieces were being taken apart.
The focus will now shift to improving public spaces on both sides of bridge. Work is expected to start this summer on a new plaza on the east side and an improved waterfront park in VicWest.
JSB update: the east approach span is safely on the deck of the Dynamic Beast. The final piece – the west approach span - will be lifted this afternoon. Stay tuned for #yyjtraffic updates pic.twitter.com/eqRUfBz4pJ— City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) June 10, 2018
Well, that's a wrap on the weekend work of the Dynamic Beast - it will be leaving the harbour shortly with the last pieces of the old Blue Bridge. Thanks for the memories Old Blue, but also welcome to #yyj 's new view looking towards the Upper Harbour #hellonew #goodbyeblue #jsb pic.twitter.com/OhPRAQHadi— City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) June 10, 2018