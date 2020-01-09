VICTORIA -- An overnight fire destroyed a home in Port Alberni Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 2600-block of 3rd Avenue at approximately 8:48 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from the front and side of the home.

Unable to enter the building due to the severity of the blaze, firefighters took a defensive position to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

PAFD on scene at a structure fire in the 2600 block of 3rd Ave. 3rd Ave blocked SB. #structurefire pic.twitter.com/yliOjjjdB5 — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) January 9, 2020

Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.