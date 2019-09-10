

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





The Victoria police say they are looking for a man after one of their officers was injured by a suspected impaired driver.

The incident happened Sunday in a parking lot in the 3100-block of Douglas Street.

Victoria police said in a tweet on Tuesday that when their officer arrived for the reportedly impaired driver, the man woke up in his vehicle and attempted to flee, ramming the police car in the process.

"The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and was unable to return to work," the department said.

According to the police department's Twitter account, a search for the vehicle and suspect has turned up nothing.

No description of the suspect or the vehicle were made available by police.

"The only details we’re releasing at this time is the details on Twitter," said VicPD spokesperson Matt Rutherford.

The Victoria police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654.