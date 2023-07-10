Off-duty officer rescues 3 adults from burning home in Lake Cowichan
An off-duty Mountie is being credited with saving the lives of three people from a burning home in Lake Cowichan, B.C., early Sunday morning.
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say a resident called 911 at 4:41 a.m. to report a neighbour's home was on fire on Cowichan Avenue near King George Street.
The resident attempted to knock on the door to rouse the occupants but received no response, police said in a statement.
An RCMP officer happened to be driving by on his way to work and was able to gain access to the home, the statement said.
The officer found two men inside, woke them up and helped them outside. One of the men told the officer there was a woman still inside, so the officer headed back in, according to the statement.
The home was fully engulfed in flames shortly after.
All three occupants were assessed by paramedics and were not seriously injured, police said.
"The officer's actions and bravery is commendable," Sgt. Lita Watson of the Lake Cowichan RCMP said.
"He put his own life in danger, without even a second thought, to help those people who would have been severely injured. I want to also recognize and acknowledge the efforts made by the neighbour who tried their best to rouse the occupants of that home and called for emergency assistance," Watson added.
"These neighbourly acts really speak to the close-knit and supportive community we live in here in Lake Cowichan."
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze but the fire is not believed to be suspicious, police said.
Emergency services have been called to help relocate the victims.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deputy minister had no reason to think Mendicino unaware of Bernardo move: department
The federal Public Safety Department is defending a decision by its top officials not to contact the minister directly about the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
BREAKING | 6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
Debt, savings worries up as higher interest rates and costs take a toll: surveys
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
Lightning sparks about 200 new wildfires across B.C. as heat grips Interior
Hundreds of lightning strikes in many parts of British Columbia almost tripled the number of active wildfires in the province over the weekend, with most burning in central and northern B.C.
Postmedia, Toronto Star owner Nordstar end merger talks
Canadian media companies Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Nordstar Capital LP, the company that owns the Toronto Star, have ended discussions about a potential merger, saying they were unable to come to an agreement.
'A 1,000-year event': Relentless rain in U.S. Northeast leads to evacuations, rescues, death
Rescue teams raced into Vermont on Monday after heavy rain drenched parts of the U.S. Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. One person was killed in New York as she was trying to leave her home.
Road rage may have led to double shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say road rage may have played a part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people with serious injuries as video of the incident’s aftermath surfaces.
Alberta's Smith decries 'federal interference' ahead of premiers' meeting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith believes she'll have allies in her battle against so-called federal overreach when she attends this week's meeting of provincial and territorial premiers in Winnipeg.
CMA calls for better access to family physicians, reduced wait times as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The Canadian Medical Association has made recommendations for improved health care as premiers meet in Winnipeg to discuss the allocation of government health-care funds.
Vancouver
-
Free air conditioners in B.C.: Who is eligible, how to apply
BC Hydro is now accepting applications for government-funded air conditioners for low-income residents.
-
Lightning sparks about 200 new wildfires across B.C. as heat grips Interior
Hundreds of lightning strikes in many parts of British Columbia almost tripled the number of active wildfires in the province over the weekend, with most burning in central and northern B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man gunned down in Whalley alleyway, Surrey RCMP say
Police are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teens
Three people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
-
Body found in burnt SUV on abandoned property in Strathcona County
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Sunday.
-
Homicide unit investigating Sunday death at Belvedere Station
Homicide detectives are investigating a death near Edmonton's Belvedere LRT station Sunday night.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
Road rage may have led to double shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say road rage may have played a part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people with serious injuries as video of the incident’s aftermath surfaces.
-
Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
Calgary
-
Alberta's Smith decries 'federal interference' ahead of premiers' meeting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith believes she'll have allies in her battle against so-called federal overreach when she attends this week's meeting of provincial and territorial premiers in Winnipeg.
-
Stampede Family Day sees a new world record broken
The Calgary Stampede celebrated Family Day on Sunday, an annual tradition where admission is free for everybody up until 11 a.m. and a pancake breakfast is served up starting at 8 a.m.
-
Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation
A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.
Montreal
-
After more than a half day in a Montreal ER, a university student went home to Ontario for surgery
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
-
'Unusual time to be driving': Anti-racism group calls on Montreal police to modify street checks
Anti-racism advocates are calling on police in Montreal to modify their policy on street checks again after a West Island man said he was recently stopped at night and told by an officer it was an 'unusual time to be driving.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | From high heat to heavy rain in the Montreal region
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and other surrounding areas.
Atlantic
-
Human error may have caused data breach involving more than 5,500 people in P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island says the personal information belonging to thousands of people may have been part of a privacy breach caused by human error.
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformation
The Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.
-
Ferry between P.E.I., N.S. to resume after vessel pulled during peak tourism season
The company operating the ferry between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia says service is set to resume Monday after the vessel was pulled from the water twice since mid-June.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say they have no plans to vacate Winnipeg landfill blockade
The deadline for a city order for protesters at the Brady Landfill to remove their blockade has come and gone, but the blockade remains as protesters say they are standing their ground.
-
Man found dead in West Broadway apartment, police investigating as homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in a West Broadway apartment building.
-
Thompson's McMunn & Yates building supply store destroyed in weekend fire
A McMunn & Yates building supply store in Thompson was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener company getting $3 million to help meet growing demand from EV market
The federal government says the money will allow for the creation of 45 new jobs at Kuntz Electroplating.
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport marks busiest day ever
It was an especially busy day at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Sunday.
-
Sleeping in running vehicles leads to two separate people getting charged: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested one person and charged another after two separate incidents of individuals being found asleep in running cars.
Regina
-
Crash near Moose Jaw claims Saskatoon woman's life
A crash north of Moose Jaw claimed one life after a semi and an SUV collided.
-
John Paddock announces retirement, Alan Millar to take over as Pats' general manager
The Regina Pats announced a major shakeup to its hockey operations department on Monday, with John Paddock announcing that he will be retiring after nine seasons with the team and 39 seasons split between professional and junior hockey.
-
1 person dead following Regina house fire
Regina police said a body was found inside a home following a fire on the 1700 block of Quebec Street on Sunday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man convicted in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada’s history granted day parole
Charles Debono was granted day parole for six months to a community-based residential facility pending bed space but was denied full parole.
-
Multiple charges laid after pepper spray assault in Innisfil
Three individuals face charges after police say a verbal argument escalated to a pepper spray assault at a residence in Innisfil.
-
Barrie road closed until mid-August for road work
Cedar Pointe Drive in Barrie is now closed until August 18 for road work.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon civic centre to remain closed as reno plan paused due to cost
Renovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.
-
Saskatoon woman found guilty of assault in FreshCo parking lot scuffle
A woman whose violent arrest outside a Saskatoon grocery store was captured on video was found guilty of assault and theft in a June 29 provincial court decision.
-
Crash near Moose Jaw claims Saskatoon woman's life
A crash north of Moose Jaw claimed one life after a semi and an SUV collided.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudden death investigation in North Bay
Police have released more details about the large police presence seen on Premier Road in North Bay this weekend.
-
After more than a half day in a Montreal ER, a university student went home to Ontario for surgery
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg to discuss use of new health dollars, affordability
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg today in which the chaos in Canada's health care systems will be front and centre.