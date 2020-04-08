VICTORIA -- Two bulk carrier ships anchored between B.C.'s Pender and Saturna islands collided last week, according to investigators with Transport Canada.

The freighter MV Golden Cecilie is believed to have dragged its anchor on March 30 and collided with the MV Green K-Max 1. The vessels' anchors then became tangled.

"No injuries or pollution were reported from either vessel and Transport Canada conducted follow-up inspections," Transport Canada spokesperson Frédérica Dupuis told CTV News.

The federal department says is investigated the collision and deemed both vessels sea worthy and able to continue operations.

Representatives with Islands Trust, a coalition of B.C. Gulf Island governments, say they want further action taken to prevent such collisions in the future.

A spokesperson for Islands Trust says the collision could have been disastrous.

"Coastal communities narrowly averted a catastrophic oil spill in the Southern Gulf Islands," said Allison Murray.

The trust says massive ships pose a huge risk to the delicate marine environment.

Images taken by the Islands Trust show the MV Golden Cecilie anchored in Vancouver’s English Bay.

Damage can be seen on the side of the vessel. It is unclear if the damage was caused by the collision on March 30.