Saanich council has taken the first step in possibly amending a bylaw that led to the eviction of seven University of Victoria students from the seven-bedroom home they rent.

During a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, a notice of motion signed by Coun. Zac de Vries and co-signed by Mayor Fred Haynes was presented that would see staff explore options to amend the rules surrounding how many people can live in a single residence.

The notice states "that council direct bylaw staff to report back on options to amend the zoning bylaw to either increase or see the number of occupants in a residence correspond to the number of bedrooms in the dwelling, or remove the limit altogether."

The motion will be presented at the Feb. 4, 2019 council meeting.

The seven UVic students, who rent a home on Teakwood Place, were served an eviction notice after someone made a complaint under the bylaw, which only allows a maximum occupancy of four unrelated people to live in one residence.

The bylaw excludes boarders, daycare children, or groups of persons forming a monastery, seminary, convent, or similar religious group. It does not specifically mention students.

De Vries, a UVic student himself as recent as 2017, said the bylaw was "absolutely" out of date.

The students, who must abide by the current bylaw by Jan. 31, have found alternate accommodation and will all be leaving the seven-bedroom home.

According to Emma Edmonds, who spoke on CFAX 1070 Monday, the seven roommates will be moving to three separate rental homes. One student will rent on her own, while the other six are moving into two, three-bedroom rental units.