

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





Carnival rides, cotton candy and floating tea cups. That's some of what you'll find this weekend at the 57th annual Oak Bay Tea Party.

Oak Bay singer and performer Stephanie Greaves is the new emcee of the event this year, introducing a variety of musical acts.

The weekend begins early, starting with a family sock hop and live music from Back Beat on Friday night.

The '60s retro group will be taking crowds on a nostalgic journey at Willows Beach from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's an all ages event and attendees are encouraged to dress up accordingly as door prizes will be awardedfor best costumes.

The parade starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m. beginning at Windsor Park and winding down to Willows Beach where the festivities are held.

Food is an integral part of the weekend, with a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.Saturday and the famous barbecued beef available all weekend.

Admission costs nothing and the event runs from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The midway will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees are encouraged to take a bus or ride a bike as parking for the event is limited. There is a bicycle storage facility with attendants on duty.

More information is available here.