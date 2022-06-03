Oak Bay Tea Party returns for 60th anniversary

The Oak Bay Tea Party festival returned for its 60th anniversary Friday after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The festival features a midway, pancake breakfasts, a parade, live music, the Floating Teacup Race and, of course, tea will be served all weekend.

Although the weather doesn’t look promising, organizers aren’t sweating it.

"After two years I think people are going to come out, they’re going to embrace it," said Sandy Germain, chair of the Oak Bay Tea Party Society as the sun struggled to break through the clouds on Friday.

"I think we’re ready to have some community fun and be able to get together and have a good time so rain or shine I expect we’re going to have good crowds."

According to the society’s website, the Oak Bay Tea Party began as a one-time event back in 1962 and was such a hit it became a yearly event.

Germain hopes festival-goers will support the festival by purchasing a 50/50 ticket. The money goes towards organizations such as the Kiwanis and Lions clubs, allowing them to fund community projects.

The midway opens at 4:30 p.m. Friday with the festival coming to a close Sunday at 7 p.m.