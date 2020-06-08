VICTORIA -- The District of Oak Bay and the Town of Sidney are the latest municipalities on Vancouver Island to reopen their playgrounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In both communities, outdoor playgrounds have reopened as of Monday, June 8.

In Oak Bay, all playgrounds have reopened as well as the Walbran Park Trail. In Sidney, the playgrounds at Tulista Park and Iroquois Park have reopened with other playgrounds reopening on later dates, following a period of maintenance and inspections.

Both municipalities are asking residents to remain at least six feet apart from one another while at playgrounds, and to avoid visiting play structures if anyone is feeling sick.

Park-goers are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer or wipes, and to return to a playground at a later time if it is looking crowded. To make sure that every family has a chance to use a playground, residents are being asked to limit their time at parks as well.

Sidney says that public washrooms will be open at Tulista Park and Iroquois Park for community use.

“Please continue to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s directions so that we do not risk a resurgence in COVID-19 cases,” said the District of Oak Bay in an announcement Friday.

“Before opening your bubble to others please assess your risk and ensure that you take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.”

Oak Bay and Sidney join the communities of Nanaimo, Sooke and North Cowichan in reopening playgrounds amid the pandemic.

Last week, the City of Victoria and District of Saanich told CTV News that they were waiting for further reviews and protocols to be put in place before they reopened their playgrounds.

"We've been listening very closely to the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps on June 2.

"It's summertime and kids love to play so I think if we could get that caution tape down and get kids back out on playgrounds in a way that is going to be safe, let's do it," she said. "But we’ll wait for the staff report."

Helps says that city staff will submit a report to council that outlines the city’s reopening plans on June 11. The decision to reopen playgrounds could happen shortly after that.