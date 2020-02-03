OAK BAY, B.C. -- According to Oak Bay Police crime statistics, the seaside community continues to see an increase in crime year after year.

A recent report shows break-and-enters on commercial properties rose from six in 2018 to 16 in 2019. Residential break-ins more than doubled last year from 16 in 2018 to 38 in 2019. Though the statistics are interesting, Oak Bay police suggest the numbers can be misleading.

"We continue to experience some property crime but our numbers are not dramatically different than two years ago," said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoites in an email to CTV News.

"We're very aware that a couple prolific offenders can commit numerous crimes and in a community with low crime numbers like Oak Bay. One prolific offender can make it appear like a dramatic increase."

Police acknowledge the community continues to experience property crime. Oak Bay also saw an increase in impaired driving offences last year compared to 2018.

"An increase in impaired driving stats doesn't necessarily mean there is a greater problem," said Bernoties. "It may mean that we're simply catching more and that our proactive efforts are working."

One of the more alarming trends is the increase in domestic disputes, which rose from 20 in 2018 to 39 in 2019.

There were also 565 calls to police about "suspicious persons" last year, contrasted with 465 the year before. Police say the increase in calls may be the result of more people calling police when they see someone they feel doesn't belong.

"We encourage people to call us if they see anyone suspicious as this is a part of our approach to tackling property crime," said Bernoites.

There is some good news in the department's 2019 statistics. The report indicates the incidents of common assaults dropped to 19 last year versus 27 cases reported in 2018.