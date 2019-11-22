VICTORIA – Oak Bay councillors are set to vote on a motion that could ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers across the district on Monday.

The motion was brought forward by Coun. Tara Ney as a means for the community to limit its carbon footprint, improve air quality and reduce noise pollution.

"Gas-powered leaf blowers contribute to negative health, environmental, and climate impacts, and there exists effective and affordable alternatives for use on a residential scale," reads the notice of motion for the district's' council meeting on Nov. 25.

"People globally are demanding action on air quality and emissions in urban areas, including a significant number of Oak Bay residents who have expressed concerns about the negative impacts of gas-powered leaf blowers and support taking action."

The motion calls for Oak Bay's community climate action working group to consider the recommendation and create a report on gas-powered leaf blowers for the council. The report would include information on a ban's possible administrative, operational and financial impacts on the community.

Under the district's current anti-noise bylaw, residents are allowed to use leaf blowers between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ney's motion references green alternatives to gas-powered leaf blowers, including rakes, brooms and electric-powered blowers.