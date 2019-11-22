Oak Bay seeking potential ban on gas powered leaf blowers
According to Oak Bay Councillor Tara Ney, Oak Bay residents have expressed concerns about the negative impacts of gas powered leaf blowers. (CTV News)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019
VICTORIA – Oak Bay councillors are set to vote on a motion that could ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers across the district on Monday.
The motion was brought forward by Coun. Tara Ney as a means for the community to limit its carbon footprint, improve air quality and reduce noise pollution.
"Gas-powered leaf blowers contribute to negative health, environmental, and climate impacts, and there exists effective and affordable alternatives for use on a residential scale," reads the notice of motion for the district's' council meeting on Nov. 25.
"People globally are demanding action on air quality and emissions in urban areas, including a significant number of Oak Bay residents who have expressed concerns about the negative impacts of gas-powered leaf blowers and support taking action."
The motion calls for Oak Bay's community climate action working group to consider the recommendation and create a report on gas-powered leaf blowers for the council. The report would include information on a ban's possible administrative, operational and financial impacts on the community.
Under the district's current anti-noise bylaw, residents are allowed to use leaf blowers between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Ney's motion references green alternatives to gas-powered leaf blowers, including rakes, brooms and electric-powered blowers.