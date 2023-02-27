Oak Bay school new home to charity that grows vegetables for food banks

A Vancouver Island-based charity that grows fresh vegetables hydroponically for food-share programs has secured an indoors space at Glenlyon Norfolk Junior School.

The partnership between Harvest and Share and the private school in Oak Bay, B.C., allows the non-profit to grow much-needed fresh food year round.

In the purpose-built space in the underground car park in the school's Beach Drive location, Grade Five students learn the ins and outs of growing greens hydroponically from the president of the charity who has spent more than a decade greening his thumb.

"I’ve been doing this for a number of years," said Allan Murr, president of Harvest and Share. "It just seemed like it was time to kind of pass my knowledge on to the kids,"

Last year, Murr and his team of volunteers grew just over 13,000 plants with an estimated retail value of $22,000 on the grounds of Government House in Victoria.

With the move indoors, Murr is not only hoping to grow more food to share with those in need, but also he's hoping to refine his technique which will allow his organization to take on a larger space.

"Anywhere in the 1,500 to 2,000 square foot range and work with that type of environment, and then take it even bigger a couple years later. Just learn as you grow," said Murr.

He hopes that by teaching and working with the students they’ll both be a part of a green revolution making our food system less dependant on imported foods and fossil fuels.