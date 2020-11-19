VICTORIA -- An Oak Bay police sergeant is under investigation and has been ordered by the court to have no contact with a Saanich woman who fears the officer may injure her or damage her property.

Sgt. Davindar Dalep was placed under a court-ordered peace bond and has been put on non-uniform administrative duty by the Oak Bay Police Department.

The court granted the order “by virtue of incidents that occurred from the 1st day of June, 2020 to the 20th day of October, 2020,” according to an application filed on Oct. 30.

Such protection orders are issued “on behalf of any person who fears on reasonable grounds that another person will cause personal injury to them or to their intimate partner or child or will damage their property,” according to section 810(a) of the Criminal Code.

Oak Bay police Chief Ray Bernoties says the Saanich Police Department was notified of the allegations and has launched an investigation.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner also asked the Victoria Police Department to begin an external discipline investigation.

Saanich police spokesperson Const. Markus Anasatasiades said the department could not comment on the case but confirmed an investigation was underway.

Dalep is scheduled to appear in court in Victoria on Dec. 16.

None of the allegations have been tested or proven in court.