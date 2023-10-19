Oak Bay police say passerby smashed car window to steal $5K left on passenger seat

Police in Oak Bay are searching for a light-skinned man in a Tilley hat and camouflage cargo pants who allegedly smashed a car window to steal nearly $5,000 in cash that was left sitting on the front seat.

The theft was reported to police on Oct. 10, when a witness saw the suspect smash the front passenger window of a grey Hyundai Sonata that was parked in the 2100 block of Oak Bay Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of the rental car had left the cash visible on the passenger seat while he ran into a nearby business for a few minutes.

Police arrived and searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

No video of the theft was available to investigators, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.