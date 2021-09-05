VANCOUVER -- Police have released photos of a man who smashed ATMs with a hammer at two different banks on Vancouver Island last week.

According to Oak Bay police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 1, around 11:30 p.m.

The man walked into two different banks, smashed the ATMs, then left, police said, adding that he appears to have made similar attacks on other ATMs in the region.

The Oak Bay Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the man to call its non-emergency line at 250-592-2424. The file numbers in the case are 21-2744 and 21-2745, police said.