VICTORIA -- Police are looking for a man they say stole from a store and threatened an employee with a knife in Oak Bay over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call for a robbery in the 2400-block of Eastdowne Rd. on Saturday.

Oak Bay police say the man fled the store and pulled a knife when the shop owner approached him.

Ihsan Askar, owner of Yumbrosia Fine Foods, told CTV News the man came into the store shortly after noon while no one else was in the store.

"He became suspicious to me with his movement, his behaviour," Askar said. "He grabbed a few products and came to the cashier and quickly tried to run to the door.

"When I came to the door area he tried to pull the knife," he said. "A few metres from here, I caught his bike and he pulled the knife again, and I released."

The alleged robber, who fled on a bicycle, is described as a tall, thin man with dark skin in his 20s.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who recognizes the man is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department.