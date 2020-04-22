OAK BAY -- A recent spike in thefts from vehicles is once again prompting Oak Bay police to ask owners to lock their car doors.

Last year, between March 1 and April 22, Oak Bay saw 18 such thefts reported. This year over the same period, police have had 43 such reports, a 139 per cent increase over the same seven-week period.

“People are leaving their vehicles unlocked and that’s creating an opportunity for thieves and they are coming in and capitalizing on that,” said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

He said criminals are more likely to move on if they encounter a locked vehicle.

“They are taking anything of value,” he said. “They will take iPhones, wallets. It’s incredible, sadly, how much people leave in their cars.”

Adding insult to injury, thieves will often leave the car doors open so as not to make a sound when they leave, he said. Then people come out in the morning only to find that their car’s battery is dead.

Bernoties said there is not one particular neighbourhood that is being targeted.

“One common theme seems to be they will normally bike into Oak Bay – they are not normally in Oak Bay already,” he said, adding that police are out patrolling in the early-morning hours looking for people with backpacks on bikes, trying door handles.

Oak Bay police tweeted a picture Wednesday of someone they allege broke into several cars.

They are asking anyone who knows the man to call police.

This is a pretty nice pic but we'd actually like to retake it. We're thinking maybe a just face shot with a prisoner number beneath it, right after he's fingerprinted.��This guy broke into several cars in north #OakBay. If you know who he is, please call us or @VicCrimeStop. #yyj pic.twitter.com/84l41oakvb — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) April 22, 2020

When it comes to residential burglaries, Bernoties said home break-ins are down right now due to the fact lots of people are staying home.

“Oak Bay is a community where we often operate as one big block-watch because we have a lot of people that are home, a lot of eyeballs, a lot of people phoning us, which is fantastic,” he said.

Bernoties advised residents to call 911 if they see something suspicious.